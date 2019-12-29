LANSING, Mich. — DeMar DeRozan had 29 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 12 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs hit a season-high 18 3-pointers in beating the Detroit Pistons, 136-109.

San Antonio was 18 for 35 on 3-pointers, including a career-high five by Aldridge.

Andre Drummond had 21 points and 18 rebounds for the short-handed Pistons, who played with an 11-man roster due to injuries and illness.

