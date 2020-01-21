WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 29 points and passed Wes Unseld for fourth place on the team's scoring list in the Washington Wizards's 106-100 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Ian Mahinmi added 21 for the Wizards, who broke a three-game losing streak Monday. Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 21 points.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Detroit failed in its attempt to win three straight for the first time this season. Markieff Morris was ejected with just over seven minutes left when he tangled with Davis Bertans.

