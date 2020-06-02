CLEVELAND — As the NBA's trading deadline winds down, it appears that the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired All-Star center Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the trade, while Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer says the Cavs will send guard Brandon Knight, big man John Henson and a second-round pick to the Pistons as a part of the deal.

A 2-time All-Star, Drummond has averaged 14.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game during his career. This year, he leads the NBA with 15.8 rebounds per contest.

Reaction to the trade has been swift on Thursday afternoon from media members and fans on social media. Here's a sample, starting with my pal Ben Axelrod:

And in tribute to my pal Mike Polk Jr., we have this:

