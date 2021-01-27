NBA’s Sekou Smith, Grand Rapids native, dies at 48

Award-winning NBA reporter Sekou Smith has died, the league announced Tuesday evening.
Sekou was a Grand Rapids native who covered the game for 20 years. He was only 48 years old.
On Tuesday, the NBA released the following statement from Commissioner Adam Silver:
The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family. Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and a terrific friend to so many across the league. He covered the game for more than two decades, including the past 11 years with Turner Sports, where he showed his full range of skills as an engaging television analyst, podcast host and writer. Sekou’s love for basketball was clear to everyone who knew him and it always shined through in his work. Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, Heather, and their children, Gabriel, Rielly and Cameron.
The Detroit Pistons also paid their respects, saying that “the Grand Rapids native provided insightful information to audiences across multiple platforms, and brought humor and personality to interviews with our team."
