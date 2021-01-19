NCAA announces March Madness preliminary round dates

The entire tournament will be in Indiana, with 55 of the 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA on Tuesday announced the preliminary round dates for March Madness.

The Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with First Four games Thursday, March 18.

The entire tournament will be in Indiana, with 55 of the 67 games taking place in Indianapolis.

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington will each host two First Four games and will join Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Lucas Oil Stadium as hosts of first-round games Friday and Saturday, March 19 and 20.

The four venues in Indianapolis will serve as sites for the remainder of the championship, including second-round games Sunday and Monday, March 21 and 22, according to the NCAA.

Specific game times have not yet been announced but viewers can expect games in typical broadcast windows, with first- and second-round games on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

The Sweet 16 will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse on Saturday and Sunday, March 27 and 28, with each of the eight games getting its own television window.

"In the past, regional semifinal games took place in prime time, with a pair of games overlapping each other in the early evening and late evening sessions," the NCAA said. "In 2021, all Sweet 16 games will be played at separate times."

The Elite Eight games will take place in prime time Monday and Tuesday, March 29 and 30, and the Final Four is scheduled for Saturday and Monday, April 3 and 5. All those games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Selection Sunday is March 14, and The Big Dance begins four days later.

The First Four matchups will work the same as they would in a normal year, with the overall Nos. 65 and 66 teams playing, and the overall Nos. 67 and 68 teams facing each other.