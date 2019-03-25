The NCAA Tournament committee experienced the best of both worlds this weekend.
First, they witnessed a slew of nail-biting finishes – including Duke's no-way-that-just-happened victory over UCF.
And secondly, the vast majority of high seeds advanced to the Sweet 16, meaning we're on track for another four-day extravaganza of big stars, premium clashes and crazy endings (Thursday-Sunday).
11Alive Sports offers a first look at the Sweet 16 matchups, featuring all four top seeds (Duke, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Virginia) and just one double-digit seed (No. 12 Oregon).
MARCH 28/30
WEST REGIONAL (ANAHEIM)
1 – Gonzaga
4 – Florida State (Tip: 7:09 p.m. EST – CBS)
3 – Texas Tech
2 – Michigan (Tip: 9:39 p.m. EST – CBS)
SOUTH REGIONAL (LOUISVILLE)
1 – Virginia
12 – Oregon (Tip: 9:57 p.m. EST – TBS)
3 – Purdue
2 – Tennessee (Tip: 7:29 p.m. EST – TBS)
MARCH 29/31
EAST REGIONAL (WASHINGTON, D.C.)
1 – Duke
4 – Virginia Tech (Tip: 9:39 p.m. EST – CBS)
3 – LSU
2 – Michigan State (Tip: 7:09 p.m. EST – CBS)
MIDWEST REGIONAL (KANSAS CITY)
1 – North Carolina
5 – Auburn (Tip: 7:29 p.m. EST – TBS)
3 – Houston
2 – Kentucky (Tip: 9:57 p.m. EST – TBS)
FINAL FOUR (APRIL 6/8)
EAST champion vs. WEST champion
SOUTH champion vs. MIDWEST champion