John Henderson, the oldest living Longhorn letterman, has died at 107

Henderson was also a Guinness World Record holder alongside his wife, Charlotte, as the oldest living married couple in 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas — John Henderson, the oldest living Longhorn letterman, died Friday at the age of 107, according to Texas Athletics.

In 2019, Henderson and his wife, Charlotte, were named the oldest living married couple by Guinness World Records, at a combined age of 211 years at the time.

The Hendersons met in class at the University of Texas at Austin in 1934. John was playing as a guard for Texas Football, while Charlotte was studying to become a teacher.

The two married on Dec. 15, 1939, during the Great Depression. They spent just $7 on their honeymoon hotel room.

According to Texas Athletics, the couple moved to Port Arthur after they were married, where John Henderson coached and taught at a junior high school for three years. He then took a job at Humble Oil and Refinery Co., which later became Exxon, where he worked for the next 36 years. He started in the controllers' department and later served as the head of business services.

Texas Athletics said Henderson was a charter member of the Longhorn Foundation and a longtime season ticket holder who had attended at least one Longhorn football game for 84 consecutive seasons up until 2019. 

Texas Athletics stated that Henderson returned to Austin in 2009 as the first resident of Longhorn Village, a retirement community for Texas Exes, where he lived until his death.

UT recognized Henderson as the oldest living Longhorn letterman during last year's game against Louisiana Tech. 

Last year, KVUE sat down with the Hendersons to ask them about their love story and any secrets they had for a long-lasting relationship.

