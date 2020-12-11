Ready for the NBA: How former MSU star Xavier Tillman took his play to the next level with just a trainer, a ball, and a basketball court

Despite pandemic related challenges, Tillman believes he's made significant strides in his game to improve his stock in this year's NBA Draft

By the time Xavier Tillman finished all of his pre-draft interviews, he had the process down to a science.

"I was definitely nervous but the rest of the interviews went really smooth," he said. "I kind of relaxed and just sold myself as being me."

Tillman would even pretend to have technical difficulties at the start of the zoom conversations. A strategy the former Michigan State big man used to break the ice. A strategy that could have only been utilized in the lead up to year's NBA Draft.

"It's been weird," the 21-year-old Grand Rapids native admits.

He's not lying about that.

Typically, Tillman's agent would send his clients to work out at a facility in Chicago. But given the current climate, Tillman has been forced to work out with only his trainer here in Grand Rapids.

"My agency has the expectation that I'm getting the work in still," he explains. "They're kind of just trusting me, (saying) 'hey, you want to be a pro? You got to go and get everything that you want."

Preparing for the NBA draft hasn't been easy, and Tillman had to make several adjustments on the fly but despite the added challenges, he's confident these workouts have prepared him for the next level.

"You'll feel it when you are working out, when you are kind of going through the motions," he says. "But you can't walk through it to get to where you want to go. You got to push it every day."

Which is exactly what the 6-8 forward says he did. Sure, there are still questions about his shooting and that could push him into the second round, but this Grand Rapids Christian alum believes he'll be an asset to whatever team takes him.

"Because I'm the best defender in the draft. Regardless of big or little, I'm the best defender in the draft like, I get the job done."

So on Wednesday, November 18th, his dream will come true. And regardless, of the circumstances, it won't make the moment any less special.

