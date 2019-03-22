DES MOINES, Iowa — Second-seeded Michigan had no problem in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament against 15th-seeded Montana.

U-M won 74 to 55.

Charles Matthews had 22 points and 10 rebounds in his best performance since coming back from injury, and No. 2 seed Michigan put Montana away early.

Ignas Brazdeikis added 14 points and seven rebounds and Jon Teske had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines, who led the 15th-seeded Grizzlies by as many as 27 points in the second half.

The Wolverines made it to the round of 32 for the third straight year. They'll play Florida on Saturday.

Sayeed Pridgett led Montana with 17 points.

