MSU guard Tyson Walker gives Izzo a slice of his hometown ahead of Sweet 16

Michigan State's star guard, Tyson Walker, is back in his hometown of New York for the Sweet 16 and he promised his coach he would buy him a slice.

NEW YORK — Michigan State's trip to the Sweet 16 in New York City is especially sweet for one of the Spartans' star players.

MSU guard Tyson Walker is a native of New York and will definitely receive a hometown welcome when the Spartans take on Kansas State Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Walker hails from Westbury, a village east of Queens on Long Island in New York.

During a team meal on Wednesday, Walker surprised coach Tom Izzo with a New York style pizza from Denino's in Greenwich Village.

Izzo seemed very excited to taste a slice of his star guard's hometown in a video posted by the Michigan State Spartans' Facebook page.

Walker also promised Izzo that he would take a cab ride with him, but no word yet on if that promise was filled.

Walker isn't the only New York native to play in the game tomorrow. Three Kansas State players also call New York home, including their star guard Markquis Nowell, who will likely be matched up against Walker during the game.

Despite being underdogs in the seeding, #7 seed Michigan State is favored to win against #3 seed Kansas State.

The game kicks-off the Sweet 16 matchups at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. If the Spartans take down Kansas State, they face the winner of Florida Atlantic University and Tennessee in the Elite Eight on Saturday.

