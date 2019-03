Tens of millions of brackets have been entered into major NCAA tournament bracket games, and the NCAA says all but one of them has gotten at least one game wrong.

A bracket entered under the moniker "center road" was entered into the NCAA's Capital One NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge game and boasted 48-48.

On Monday, the bracket creator was located: Gregg Nigl. He's a 40-year-old neuropsychologist who lives in Columbus, Ohio but originally hails from Sagniaw, Mich.

NCAA says Nigl's bracket has made it all the way to Sweet 16 unblemished. The odds of filling out a perfect bracket, including tournament champions, are 1 in 9.2 quintillion -- so only time will tell if Nigl beat those odds.

