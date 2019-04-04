MINNEAPOLIS - The Spartans have made it safely to the Twin Cities for the Final Four weekend.

MSU is in Minneapolis to face Texas Tech for the chance to move on to the title game.

The team enjoyed a welcome party when they got to the city, but they will spend the rest of the week in Minneapolis as the Final Four showdown isn't happening until Saturday night.

For Spartan fans traveling to Minneapolis this weekend, the NCAA's hotel accommodations have sold out. Airbnb has warned travelers that third-party scammers will be in full force as people find last minute bookings.

