GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you need a place to watch tomorrow's Final Four showdown, Big E's might be it.

The sports grill is hosting a watch party with the West Michigan Spartans for MSU fans at the Big E's newest location on Monroe Avenue downtown Grand Rapids.

It's expected to be packed and Big E's says fans should get there early to find seats -- as it doesn't take reservations on game days. Groups larger than 6 will not get seated until 75% of the party is there.

Michigan State will face Texas Tech on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minn. Tipoff will be around 8:49 p.m.

