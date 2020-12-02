BOULDER, Colo. — "While I am flattered to be considered for the head coaching job at Michigan State, I am committed to CU Buffs Football for the build of our program, its great athletes, coaches and supporters," Colorado head football coach Mel Tucker tweeted Saturday.

Just three days after denying he could leave Boulder for East Lansing, Mel Tucker is leaving the Buffaloes for Michigan State.

CU athletic director Rick George announced Tuesday that Tucker is resigning as head coach effective immediately.

"We are disappointed to see Coach Tucker leave," said George. "We are excited about the upward trajectory of our football program and we'll get to work immediately hiring the next head coach to build on our momentum and lead our young men. We're confident this program is on the verge of competing at the highest level and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time."

Tucker spent only one season at Colorado, posting a 5-7 record.

> Above video: MIC'd up: Day in the life of Mel Tucker

The social media reaction towards Tucker was swift and harsh Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

CU football players also reacted to the departure of their head coach.

"The Pride and Tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes will not be entrusted to the timid or the weak!! Shoulder to Shoulder we will fight for our brothers next to us!! Buff Nation stay strong and stay together!" said CU Assistant Head Coach Darrin Chiaverini Tuesday.

The Colorado Buffaloes open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Colorado State at Fort Collins' Canvas Stadium.

