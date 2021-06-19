Nelly Korda shoots 62, takes 3-shot lead in Michigan

The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, birdied the last three holes and five of the last six in the round interrupted by a rain delay.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nelly Korda shot a career-best 10-under 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over Leona Maguire in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Putting with her left-hand low, Korda had 11 birdies and one bogey to get to 20-under 196 at Blythefield Country Club. The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, birdied the last three holes and five of the last six in the round interrupted by a rain delay.

She won the Gainbridge LPGA in Florida in Orlando, Florida, in February — after older sister Jessica won the previous tour event — for her fourth LPGA Tour victory.

Second-round leader Maguire was second after a 70. The 26-year-old former Duke player is trying to become the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.