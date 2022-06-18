Nelly Korda takes lead after Round 3, looks to defend Meijer LPGA Classic Crown

2021 Meijer LPGA Classic champion Nelly Korda is on top of the leaderboard at 18 under overall after shooting 6 under par on Saturday.

PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — There is a new leader at the 8th annual Meijer LPGA Classic, and it’s a familiar face.

2021 Meijer LPGA Classic champion Nelly Korda is on top of the leaderboard at 18-under overall after shooting six-under par on Saturday. Korda left her mark recording two eagles, one on hole 8 and the other on 18.

Korda was paired with Jen Kupcho, who had been the leader following the first two days of the tournament. Kupcho is right behind Korda at 17-under. Kupcho shot three-under par on Saturday with four birdies and a bogey on 17 that took her out of first place.

On the heels of Kupcho is the only two-time champion of the Meijer LPGA Classic Brooke Henderson. The Canadian shot five-under par on Saturday with five birdies to set herself up at -15 under through three rounds in third place.

Lexi Thompson also had a strong day. She shot four-under par with three birdies on the back nine to improve her score to 14 under through Saturday. Thompson is in fourth place.

Lydia Ko and Minjee Lee both shot up the leaderboard into fifth place. Both golfers ended Day 3 shooting seven-under to finish in a tie for fifth at 13-under through three rounds.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.