WYOMING, Mich. — Deanna Scheid says tests using new technology changed the way she trains for marathons.

"It can definitely totally improve your performance. I was actually running too fast in my training, I was running at too high of my heart rate," Scheid said.

That's one of the goals of a new performance lab in Wyoming. Local athletes can get data in different areas for the first time like sweat testing which will measure sodium.

"It's really important now especially during football season when the athletes are out there with all their pads and uniforms that they know how much sodium they are losing per liter or per hour so they know how much to replenish," Scheid said.

The performance lab is just the latest edition to Mary Free Bed's Sports Rehab Center which offers various services to athletes including concussion testing.

"They need to be evaluated because a lot of times the first day may not show the symptoms and it can get a lot worse a lot quicker," said Terence Reuben with Mary Free Bed.

The center offers education to not just athletes but their parents as well.

"Take them to a clinician as soon as possible, if you have any doubt that your kid is not behaving well or not acting well or performing well in the field bring them into a trained clinician," Reuben said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.