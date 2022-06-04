New WMU men's basketball head coach is ready to work

The former MSU assistant was introduced at a press conference Wednesday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Former Michigan State assistant coach Dwayne Stephens always said it would take something special for him to leave Michigan State. After 19 seasons as Tom Izzo's right hand man, he believes he's found it in Western Michigan.

Granted they've only gone 13 and 39 over the last two seasons but Stephens is confident he can get University Arena packed to the rafters again.

"When you talk about what Western Michigan is going to look like moving forward, I think we'll be able to get kids on campus and get them to want to be Broncos," he said.

Stephens was introduced as the school's new men's basketball coach with great fanfare at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Even Izzo showed up with the rest of the MSU coaching staff to show his support.

"I think he's been with me long enough and through enough, he knows how to win," Izzo said.

This is Stephens' first job as a head coach. Prior to his time with the Spartans, he also was an assistant coach at Marquette and Oakland.

