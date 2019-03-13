Two NFL players with ties to Michigan State University and University of Michigan have signed new deals.

Former Michigan State University running back, Le'Veon Bell plans to sign a big deal with the New York Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the signing early Wednesday morning, and says the deal is for four years and $52.5 million.

Bell tweeted about the news:

Bell has rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns, and has 312 catches for 2,660 yards and seven scores as one of the most versatile and dangerous offensive players in the NFL. His 128.9 yards from scrimmage per game over his career is the best mark in the NFL since the 1970 merger.

Bell's career reached a crossroads, however, last year when he declined to sign his one-year, $14.4 million franchise tender with the Steelers and made himself ineligible to play. It was an unprecedented move as Bell - who received the franchise tag in two straight years -- skipped a season in his prime to preserve his long-term health and secure a big payday.

Former Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers watches the spring game Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Meanwhile, former U of Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers is going to the New York Giants. It's part of a deal that sent Odell Beckham Junior to the Cleveland Browns. It's a homecoming of sorts for Peppers, who grew up in New Jersey.

He went on to a huge career at Michigan, where in 2016 he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. The Browns took him with the 25th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and Peppers became an immediate starter.

