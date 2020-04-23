GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Lifelong Detroit Lions fans who think they can hack the NFL Draft and get their team the first couple of picks, can think again.

Grand Rapids Community College Computer Science Professor Andrew Rozema, who is a Lions fan himself has looked into the possibility, only to confirm that strong security measures are in place.

"I think the sorts of concerns that have IT departments parked in RV's outside their GM's houses is from "Denial of Service" sorts of attacks," says Rozema. "The man-made attacks, like some jerk hacking the conference call that they'll all be on, or attacks where someone would try and disrupt the draft by interfering with the individual GM's, the scouting and coaching teams communications are an issue everyone is concerned with, and they are taking measures to prevent those sorts of shenanigans."

There's always the possibility of natural disaster such as a power outage, he says, but experts agree that everyone involved is taking extra measures to make sure that nothing disrupts the draft.

"The Lions IT Director, and information technology hero, Steve Lancaster, will on guard for the duration of the event, making sure thing go smoothly. I'm sure they have redundant communications set up, good old fashioned pen and paper backups, and contingency plans in place for everything," Rozema says.

In other words, there's not much hope in the Lions getting Joe Burrow and Chase Young in the third round, at least from an IT perspective.

