Secure a win and break a record.

During Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Cleveland Browns did both.

The Browns beat the Falcons 28-16 at FirstEnergy Stadium. However, the highlight that stole the show was rookie running back, Nick Chubb's 92-yard touchdown run.

Chubb's score was the longest in Browns history and the second-longest by a rookie in NFL history

Listen as 'The Voice of the Cleveland Browns' Jim Donovan calls Nick Chubb's record breaking touchdown run:

*Audio courtesy of University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network

