Detroit selected to host 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT — Detroit has been selected as the host for the 2024 National Football League (NFL) Draft.

The NFL Draft has proved to be one of the NFL's biggest events of the year and Michigan is proud to be the host.

“Bringing the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit is a huge win for Detroiters and football fans across the state of Michigan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“It will inject energy into our economy, benefitting countless small businesses and working families in Southeast Michigan. The NFL’s selection is a testament to the Motor City’s hustle and spirit, and I’m so proud that yet another major company has decided to make a historic investment in Michigan since Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I took office," she added in a statement on Monday.

The NFL Draft will be held downtown in the areas of Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. The three-day event is anticipated to bring tens of thousands of fans to the city to enjoy the draft and the "NFL Draft Experience."

The "NFL Draft Experience" is an interactive football theme park that will give fans the opportunity to take part in participatory games, enjoy interactive exhibits, musical performances, and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The draft is split up between three days, with round one on the first day, rounds two and three on the second day and the remaining rounds on day three.

"The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

The news of Detroit's selection for the 2024 NFL Draft comes shortly after HBO announced that the Detroit Lions will be featured on their popular sports-reality show, "Hard Knocks" this season.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas on April 28 through 30, followed by 2023 in Kansas City on April 27 through 29.

The dates and times for the 2024 NFL draft are to be determined.

