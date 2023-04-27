Kentwood native Mazi Smith headed to Cowboys after NFL draft

The University of Michigan defensive lineman was taken 26th overall.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For West Michigan native Mazi Smith, the wait is over. He now knows he's headed to Dallas after being drafted by the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Smith graduated from East Kentwood High School in 2019. He helped the Falcons win an OK Red conference championship and led them to an appearance in the state quarterfinals his senior year. He earned all-state honors twice during his time at EK.

As a four-star, top 50 recruit, Smith committed to play football for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan. By 2021, Smith had become a regular starter for the Wolverines. In 2022, he was a first-team All-Big Ten pick after recording 48 tackles and 2.5 for loss.

At 6'3" and 323 pounds, Smith has received recognition for his size, athleticism, quick feet, an maneuverability.

