Just a few days before the start of NFL training camp, former Michigan football linebacker Mike McCray shared a bit of personal news on Twitter on Tuesday.

McCray, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Miami Dolphins, announced he was retiring from the game.

"For some time now, I have been playing the game of football for the wrong reason and during this time I sacrificed my happiness and my well being," McCray wrote on social media.

An All-Big Ten honorable mention honoree each of the last two seasons, McCray was a co-winner of the 2017 Robert P. Ufer award, for the player who demonstrates the most enthusiasm and love for Michigan, ordinarily given to a senior.

McCray was a team captain for U-M last year and recorded 84 tackles, 17 for loss, and five sacks. He had two career interceptions, one of which returned for a touchdown against Florida State, both in 2016.

The Trotwood (Ohio) Madison product is the son of a former Ohio State captain, Mike Sr.

"I am so much more than just a [sic] athlete," McCray wrote in part. "I'm a Man of God, I'm a Man with a sense of humor, I'm a Man who wants to give back, I'm a Man who likes photography, I'm a Man who loves kids, I'm a Man who loves to cook, and I'm a Man who is Loving."

McCrazy said he didn't start playing football until sixth grade, but that the game "taught me so much and it's what I know well, but football has helped shape me into the man I am today; through the great times and the bad times."

He also wrote that while this is the end of his playing career, it's not the end of his football career.

