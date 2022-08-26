Fantasy Football top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2022

LOS ANGELES — Fantasy football draft season is here as the NFL goes through preseason games ahead of the start of the season on Sept. 8.
The wide receiver position is just behind running backs as the most important with the points receivers can rack up. Multiple receivers this year will be drafted in the first round and many more in the rounds to come. So how do you decide where to go with receivers in the first and second rounds?
The experts from the Locked On Dynasty Football and Locked On Fantasy Football podcasts got together for consensus top 10 wide receiver rankings. According to them, these are the top 10 WRs that should fall in your fantasy football drafts this year.
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2021 Fantasy Points: 330
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 4th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 320
2. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
2021 Fantasy Points: 440
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 1st
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 426
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
2021 Fantasy Points: 305
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 5th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 303
4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
2021 Fantasy Points: 286
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 7th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 247
5. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Bucs
2021 Fantasy Points: 263
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 9th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 278
6. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
2021 Fantasy Points: 180 (13 games)
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 32nd (13 games)
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 278
7. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
2021 Fantasy Points: 233
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 19th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 233
8. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
2021 Fantasy Points: 344
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 2nd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 348
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
2021 Fantasy Points: 297
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 6th
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 247
10. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
2021 Fantasy Points: 339
2021 Fantasy WR Ranking: 3rd
2022 Projected Points (NFL.com): 268