DETROIT — The Lions 2020 regular season schedule was released today. The first game will be in Detroit against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The Lions finished last season at the bottom of the NFC North Division with a record of 3-12-1.

The organization tweeted out the full schedule:

The final game of the season will be played Jan. 3 at home for the against the Vikings at 1 p.m.

The first regulars season game for league will played Sept. 10. The Kansas City Chiefs will open defense of their Super Bowl championship by hosting Houston on for the NFL’s annual kickoff game - pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, of course.

The Texans won a regular-season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, then blew a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Another highlight of the opening weekend will have Tom Brady’s regular-season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees at New Orleans on Sept. 13 - the first matchup of 40-plus quarterbacks in NFL history.

The opening of SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area that Sunday night has the Rams hosting the Cowboys.

