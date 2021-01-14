AP source: Lions agree to deal with Brad Holmes as GM

Holmes had a second interview in Detroit on Wednesday and was impressive enough to land the job.

DETROIT — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to be their general manager.

Holmes was college scouting director for the Los Angeles Rams for eight years.

He started his 18-year career with them as an intern in 2003.

The team also interviewed Rick Smith, Scott Pioli, Thomas Dimitroff, Louis Riddick, Jeff Ireland, Ed Dodds, Terry Fontenot, Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark, Rob Lohman and George Paton for the GM job.

Holmes had a second interview in Detroit on Wednesday and was impressive enough to land the job.

The Lions are trying to fill a coaching position and have interviewed Marvin Lewis, Robert Saleh, Eric Bieniemy, Dan Campbell, Arthur Smith and Darrell Bevell.

