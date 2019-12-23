DENVER — Drew Lock threw a shovel pass to DaeSean Hamilton to give Denver the lead in the fourth quarter, Phillip Lindsay sealed the game with a late touchdown run and the Broncos extended the Detroit Lions' skid to eight straight with a 27-17 win.

Lock improved to 3-1 as the Broncos starter.

His only loss was last weekend in Kansas City when the field was covered in snow. That wasn't a concern Sunday.

It was a balmy 67 degrees at kickoff and the second-warmest December home game on record.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.