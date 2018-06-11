Joe Marciano's tenure as Detroit Lions special teams coordinator is done.

The Lions fired Marciano on Monday night, one day after a 24-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which the Lions committed three more special-teams penalties and allowed another long punt return.

Marciano did not immediately return a voicemail left by the Free Press, while Lions coach Matt Patricia announced the move in a statement released by the team.

"Tonight I spoke to Joe and informed him of my decision to relieve him of his responsibilities with our team," Patricia said in his statement. "I appreciate Joe’s leadership of our special teams units over the last 3.5 seasons and have great respect for his many years of service as a coach in the National Football League. On behalf of our team and the entire coaching staff, I want to personally thank Joe for his commitment to the Detroit Lions and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Lions special teams coordinator Joe Marciano at their practice facility in Allen Park on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Photo: Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press)

The Lions had one of the NFL's best special-teams units last season, when Jamal Agnew returned two punts for touchdowns.

But this year, the unit was one of the worst in the league. Agnew suffered a knee injury last month and is expected to miss the rest of the season. The Lions have allowed one punt-return touchdown, and their coverage units have been beset by penalties.

In eight games this year, the Lions have been penalized 14 times on special teams.

Marciano, who was hired by former Lions coach Jim Caldwell in 2015 after John Bonamego left to become head coach at Central Michigan, blamed himself for some of the Lions' special-teams woes last month.

“I just haven’t done a good job," he said at the time. "I’ve got to do a better job, to be honest with you."

Opponents are averaging a league-high 20.6 yards per punt return against the Lions this year, and Sam Martin is netting a career-low 36.9 yards per punt.

The Lions have the league's seventh-best kick-return average at 25.5 yards per return.

Devin Fitzsimmons, who joined the Lions as assistant special-teams coach in 2014 and spent one year as the team's tight ends coach, is expected to replace Marciano as special-teams coordinator.

Contact Dave Birkett: dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett. Download our Lions Xtra app for free on Apple and Android!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press