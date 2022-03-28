Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this fall

'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions' debuts on Tuesday, Aug. 9 on HBO and HBO Max.

DETROIT — HBO's popular sports-based reality series is returning for its 17th season and it will be featuring the Detroit Lions.

The five-episode season kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. and will run through Sep. 6 on HBO and HBO Max.

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" will be the 17th edition of the critically acclaimed sports reality series.

"We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions," said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO, Rod Wood. "HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world."

Filming will begin at the Lions' training camp in Allen Park in the next few months and will focus on the daily lives and routines of the players and coaches.

"As Hard Knocks enters its third decade inside NFL training camps, we are both thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to feature a historic franchise like the Lions," said NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, Ken Rodgers. "The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer."

According to the NFL, eleven of the last thirteen teams featured on "Hard Knocks" have equaled or improved their regular season records. This shouldn't be too hard with the Lions only winning three games in their previous season.

