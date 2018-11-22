You can talk about injuries and trades and all the other reasons Matthew Stafford didn’t have the assortment of running backs and receivers he thought he’d have when he began the season.

But I don’t have to listen.

Yeah, missing Marvin Jones and Kerryon Johnson doesn’t help.

Still, Chase Daniels?

That's who outplayed Stafford Thursday afternoon at Ford Field. A quarterback who hadn’t started a game in the NFL in four years.

Four. Years.

It took Daniels a few series to find a rhythm, but once he did, he made enough throws to give his team a chance, and eventually a 23-16 win on Thanksgiving.

Stafford did not. In fact, he did the opposite.

With the game tied midway through the fourth quarter, he didn’t see Chicago safety Eddie Jackson, who jumped a slant pass intended for Michael Roberts, and returned the interception for a touchdown.

On the next series, with a chance to tie the game, Stafford threw an interception again.

For a while this fall, Stafford played efficient football — at least by the numbers. But his tendency to turn the ball over at the worst time is submarining this team. And that’s got to change.

It’s only been a decade since he arrived.

Defense good enough to win

When the Lions are healthy on defense, they are … solid?

Maybe even more than solid.

Yes, the Bears were missing Mitchell Trubisky, and it would be foolhardy to diminish his absence. But for the second week in a row, the defense has played more than well enough to win.

It’s not a coincidence that this is the healthiest the defense has been all year. Ziggy Ansah has been back for a month. Darius Slay has been back for two weeks. He may have only missed a single game, but you saw what happened when he was out — the Bears rolled the Lions in Chicago.

Along with health, the Lions — and Matt Patricia — have now had Damon Harrison for five games, and the run-stopper is making a difference.

The Bears managed 38 yards on the ground. Last week, the Carolina Panthers rushed for just 56.

Again, it hurt Chicago to be without Trubisky. But for the second week in a row, it wasn’t so hard to see what Patricia has in mind when he’s got his entire defense.

The Lions were aggressive, mixed coverages, and put consistent pressure on the quarterback. Do that most weeks and you’ll have a chance.

Lions a snore on Thanksgiving

It’s tradition. So there is that. And it means something to us.

But, man, it can’t be easy for the rest of the country to watch your Lions every year on Thanksgiving.

Back when Barry Sanders played here, sure, that was entertaining. He was worth watching.

But this? I’m not so sure.

What makes it tougher for the rest of the country is that the NFL is finally fun again, at least outside of Detroit. Teams guided by young coaches who oversee innovative offenses led by thrilling quarterbacks.

Yes, the Cowboys play every Thanksgiving, too. And the league rotates other teams in the primetime slots to mix it up — the Saints, one of the best teams in the NFL, were scheduled to play Thursday evening.

The Lions’ Thanksgiving game goes back to 1934. That year the team’s owner, George Richards, decided to play on Thanksgiving to attract more fans. Because of his ties to radio, he was able to negotiate a deal that got the game national play.

The franchise hasn’t looked back.

Because the Lions so often struggle, the Thanksgiving game gives fansaround here a kind of one-game season every year. The game has become its own thing, no matter how bad the Lions are.

And that’s worth something, even if it comes at the expense of the rest of the country’s pro football fans.

