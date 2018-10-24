DETROIT, Mich. - The Detroit Lions made a big move Wednesday to bolster their struggling run defense, acquired run-stuffing nose tackle Damon Harrison from the New York Giants according to multiple reports.

ESPN, which first reported the move, said the deal was for a 2019 fifth-round pick.

Harrison, nicknamed "Snacks," has 31 tackles in seven games this year. The 355-pound lane-clogger was was ranked as Pro Football Focus' top-ranked run defender last season and voted to the NFL Network top-100 player poll after the 2016 season.

The Lions (3-3) have the league's 30th-ranked rush defense through seven weeks, allowing 139.3 yards per game.

They've given up a league-high four rushes of 40 or more yards, including a 54-yard touchdown run to Kenyan Drake in last week's 32-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Harrison turns 30 next month, but should immediately bolster a defensive line that's been without right end Ziggy Ansah most of the season.

The Lions have typically started Romeo Okwara at right defensive end, with Sylvester Williams at nose tackle and a combination of Da'Shawn Hand, Ricky Jean Francois and A'Shawn Robinson at the other defensive line spots.

Harrison is signed through the 2020 season at reasonable salaries of $6.75 million next season and $9 million in 2020.

The Lions had an extra fifth-round pick in next year's draft from their trade last season of guard Laken Tomlinson.

Contact Dave Birkett: dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press