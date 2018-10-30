DETROIT, Mich. - The Detroit Lions added to their defense last week via trade.

On Tuesday, they subtracted from their offense.

Golden Tate as been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2019 third round draft pick.

It’s been real DETROIT! I’ll love ya forever. Philly Philly let’s get it!! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 30, 2018

Tate, 30, entered this season in the final year of his five-year, $31-million deal signed with the Lions in 2014, right after he won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

The Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champs, haven't looked as crisp on offense this season. They add Tate, considered one of the best receivers in the NFL in terms of yards after the catch.

Tate had been optimistic that he and the Lions would be able to agree on a contract extension.

The Lions, coming off their loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, are now 3-4 and have an uphill climb to the postseason. A climb that just got steeper now that they've traded away a player who had three different 1,000-yard seasons in Detroit.

Tate had never missed a game with the Lions, and led the team in receiving yards in 2014 and 2016, in receptions in 2014, 2016 and 2017. This season, Tate leads the team with 44 catches for 517 yards.

