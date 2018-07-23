NFL training camp can’t get here fast enough for the Detroit Lions, who are need of some good news. Or at least some good publicity.

The past two weeks, the Lions haven’t had much to crow about and they’ll have some explaining to do when camp kicks off Thursday about not signing Ziggy Ansah to a contract extension and the strange departure of longtime, popular radio analyst Jim Brandstatter.

On Wednesday, Forbes released its annual list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams. You guessed it. The Lions weren’t on it, in what seems like an annual rite. This year, they joined the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills as the only three NFL teams not to make the list.

According to Forbes, the Lions are worth $1.7 billion, essentially making them the NFL’s second-least valuable team, just ahead of the Bills, who are worth $1.6 billion.

No other Detroit team made the top 50, but Tigers and Red Wings owner Marian Ilitch made Forbes’ list of the world’s richest sports team owners. She ranked 18th with a net worth of $5.2 billion. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford also made Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid celebrities, ranking 36th at $59.5 million.

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports’ “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” seized on the Lions’ feckless financials and dug into their futility on the field.

“But one that really stood out to me (on the Forbes list) is the Lions," he said. "Bengals, Bills have been in Super Bowls. Lions haven’t. We think of the Browns as the most futile franchise in sports. In the last decade, they’ve been brutal. But here’s my NFL franchise futility checklist.”

Cowherd went through the sad litany Lions fans know all too well.

One of only four teams not to play in a Super Bowl. One of only three teams to finish a season without a win. One of only two teams not to win a playoff game since 1991. And the team with the most losses in the Super Bowl era.

“The Lions are the only team to check all four boxes,” Cowherd said.

Then he twisted the knife.

“By the way,” Cowherd said. “Their two greatest players, Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, both retired early. What does that tell you?

“You think the Browns are the worst franchise. The Detroit Lions are the NFL’s worst franchise as we head to another NFL season. And I have them picked for third (in their division), same with Cleveland.”

After slamming the Lions’ heads into the turnbuckle, Cowherd tagged out and let USA TODAY’S Nate Davis jump into the ring. Davis is among the first nationally recognized pundits to release his NFL season predictions and on Thursday he said the Lions would go 6-10 and finish last in the NFC North.

“Could be two steps forward and one step back under rookie head coach Matt Patricia,” Davis wrote. “This year will be the step back for a team that has one home game in its final four weeks.”

About the only good news on the Lions front this week was that Sanders survived another year and turned 50 on July 16.

Of course, financial rankings, past failures and predictions won’t have any bearing on the Lions’ success this season. That will be determined when the team gathers on the field for its first practices next week and will depend on the players, coaches and health for the Lions, as well as 31 other NFL teams.

Contact Carlos Monarrez at cmonarrez@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez.

