Lions

Ford Field filled with cardboard cutouts of fans for Lions opener

Credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen in the seats before the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears game at Ford Field on Sept. 13, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan

DETROIT — For the Detroit Lions opener against the Chicago Bears, the seats at the Ford Field arena were full, but not with people.

The Lions announced in August that their first two games would have no in-person fans due to uncertainty around COVID-19. However, at Sunday's game, cardboard cutouts of fans wearing Lions gear filled the seats. 

Men, women, children and even babies' faces were on display. 

The next home game against New Orleans will also not have 'real' fans. The Lions' third home game is Nov. 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. The team said they will continue to evaluate whether fans can attend that game or others this season. 

The Lions lost their opener to Chicago, 27-23.

