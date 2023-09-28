How to watch the Thursday night Lions game

The Detroit Lions (2-1) are taking on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) Thursday night for control of the NFC North. Here's how to watch.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Detroit Lions (2-1) are playing in their second Thursday night game of the season against the Green Bay Packers (2-1) for control of the NFC North Division.

The Lions and Packers are both coming off of wins as Detroit heads to Green Bay for its first divisional game of the season.

While this game will likely draw a large audience nationwide, West Michiganders won't be able to watch the game on network TV. Instead, you will have two different streaming options to watch the game, but they both require a subscription.

Kick-off for the game is 8:15 p.m. and you can watch it on Prime Video or on NFL+.

Prime Video is currently offering a 30-day free trial for accounts that haven't used a free trial in the past. NFL+ is not currently offering any free trials through their website, but you might be able to find a free trial through a third-party service like Roku. NFL+ costs $6.99 a month for its basic plan.

The Packers have historically dominated the matchup against the Lions with an all-time record of 105-75-7, but the Lions have won the last three matchups between the division rivals.

The Lions and Packers will meet one more time in the regular season in Detroit on Thanksgiving.

