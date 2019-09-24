DETROIT — "The Lions are undefeated." It's a sentence that has rarely been said about the Detroit Lions over the last two decades, but it's the truth right now.

However, that didn't stop USA Today's For The Win (FTW) from ranking the Lions as the second most embarrassing NFL franchise based on what they have accomplished recently.

As FTW says, "the Lions haven't won a playoff game since 1992... They've been to the playoffs just three times since 2000. Oh, and in 2008 they became the first team in NFL history to go 0-16.

"It's gotta be tough to be a Lions fan."

Since 2001, the Lions have had 13 seasons with a negative point differential, including a 10-season stretch between 2001 and 2010 with a negative point differential. In their winless 2008 season, the Lions were outscored by 249 points.

This season has been an interesting one so far. They blew an 18-point lead in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals but salvaged a tie. In Week 2, they held off the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown for a 13-10 win. And last Sunday, they went back-and-forth with the Eagles but came out on top, 27-24.

They will be tested on Sunday, Sept. 29, however, when they host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

It might be tough to be a Lions fan, but they always remain hopeful.

