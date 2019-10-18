DETROIT — A group of anonymous Detroit Lions fans bought a billboard to vent about Monday night's football game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Lions lost 23-22 to the Packers, with many Detroit fans calling foul on unfair calls made by the referees.

The billboards are running along major highways in metro Detroit, WXYZ reports, and they feature a referee wearing a cheesehead hat doing the the "hands-to-the-face" gesture.

One of the questionable referee calls was Trey Flowers putting his hands in the face of a Packers player.

After the game wrapped up, Lions fans went to social media to post their frustrations. Even former Lions running back Barry Sanders tweeted about the game, saying "That is sickening... the @NFL needs to look at a way to prevent that from happening. Two phantom hands to the face calls really hurts us tonight."

The billboards were purchased by the same group of anonymous fans who bought a billboard against the refs in 2015, WXYZ reports.

