Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia said in a statement that he was "falsely accused" of sexual assault in a 1996 case that surfaced late Wednesday night.

"As someone who was falsely accused of this very serious charge over 22 years ago, and never given the opportunity to defend myself and clear my name, I find it incredibly unfair, disappointing, and frustrating that this story would resurface now with the only purpose being to damage my character and reputation," Patricia said in the statement, which was released by the team. "I firmly maintain my innocence, as I have always done.

“I would never condone any of the behavior that was alleged and will always respect and protect the rights of anyone who has been harassed or is the victim of violence. My priorities remain the same – to move forward and strive to be the best coach, teacher, and man that I can possibly be.”

Patricia and a friend and former college teammate, Greg Dietrich, were charged but never prosecuted for aggravated sexual assault during a spring break trip to Texas in 1996.

According to records in Cameron County Circuit Court, Patricia was indicted in August of 1996. The case was dismissed five months later, in January of 1997.

Neither Patricia nor Dietrich responded to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford, general manager Bob Quinn and president Rod Wood issued a joint statement Wednesday saying the incident did not show up on Patricia's "standard pre-employment background check."

The organization said it remains in support of the 43-year-old first-time head coach.

"The Detroit Lions are aware that a criminal charge involving sexual assault was brought against Matt Patricia in 1996," the statement read. "Matt was 21 at the time and on spring break in Texas. The charge was dismissed by the prosecutor at the request of the complaining individual prior to trial. As a result, Coach Patricia never had the opportunity to present his case or clear his name publicly in a court of law. He has denied that there was any factual basis for the charge. There was no settlement agreement with the complaining individual, no money exchanged hands and there was no confidentiality agreement. In discussions today with Lions management, the reporter involved acknowledged that the allegations have not been substantiated.

“As an organization, The Detroit Lions take allegations regarding sexual assault or harassment seriously. Coach Patricia was the subject of a standard pre-employment background check which did not disclose this issue. We have spoken to Coach Patricia about this at length as well as the attorney who represented him at the time. Based upon everything we have learned, we believe and have accepted Coach Patricia’s explanation and we will continue to support him. We will continue to work with our players and the NFL to further awareness of and protections for those individuals who are the victims of sexual assault or violence.”

Contact Dave Birkett: dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett. Download our Lions Xtra app for free on Apple and Android!

© 2018 WZZM