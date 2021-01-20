Lions hire Saints assistant Dan Campbell as head coach

Campbell replaces Matt Patricia, who was fired before the season ended, along with general manager Bob Quinn.

The Detroit Lions have reportedly hired the team's new head coach. The Lions agreed to give the job to New Orleans Saints assistant coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell will be the 28th head coach for the team.

The Lions organization had been circling Campbell as a replacement but couldn't interview him until the Saints were eliminated from the playoffs.

Campbell brings 22 years of NFL experience to the Lions, including 11 years as a coach and 11 as a player. He most recently served as the assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the New Orleans Saints, a position he held since 2016.

"This is an exciting day for our organization as we introduce Dan Campbell as the new head coach of the Detroit Lions. With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful, " said Lions Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp.

During the span of his five-year coaching tenure with New Orleans, the club captured four NFC South division titles, ranked first in the NFL in points scored (2,361).

There are reports that Campbell signed a 6-year deal.

It’s a 6-year deal for Dan Campbell and the #Lions. A big commitment. https://t.co/m3rfw8PFkw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

