Lions' interim head coach will miss Saturday's game due to COVID-19 protocols

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that interim head coach Darrel Bevell will miss Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to a tweet, Bevell is not the only coaching staff missing the game. Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie will not coach as well.

Interim Head Coach Darrell Bevell, Defensive Coordinator Cory Undlin, Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis, Defensive Backs Coach Steve Gregory and Linebackers Coach Ty McKenzie will not coach in Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay due to COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/a173JJqAGF — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 24, 2020

During a press conference, Bevell said he was missing the game because he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Bevell said he did not test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, but he was one of the coaches affected by contact tracing. Due to protocols, he can't be at the games.

The Lions' wide receivers coach Robert Prince will fill in for Bevell on Saturday, and Bevell said offensive plays will be called by quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan. Evan Rothstein, who helps the team with research and analysis, will lead the defensive staff.

"Obviously, we're kind of disappointed with how this information came back to us," Bevell said during the press conference. "But you know, this is kind of the times we're living in right now. It's not unexpected and we have to be ready for anything, and be ready to adjust."

Earlier this week, the Lions' reported that a coach and a player tested positive for the virus. As a precaution, the team practice facility was closed and players and coaches met remotely on Tuesday.

