x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

lions

Lions' Matthew Stafford placed on NFL's COVID-19 list

Matthew Stafford is entering his 12th season with the Lions.
Credit: AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

DETROIT — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. The 32-year-old Stafford is easily one of the most high-profile players to land there.

Stafford is entering his 12th season with the Lions, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.