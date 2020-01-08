Lions' Matthew Stafford placed on NFL's COVID-19 list

Matthew Stafford is entering his 12th season with the Lions.

DETROIT — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. The 32-year-old Stafford is easily one of the most high-profile players to land there.

Stafford is entering his 12th season with the Lions, the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2009.

