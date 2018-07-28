DETROIT - If Matt Patricia was feeling nervous prior to the start of Lions preseason camp, he didn't show it.

The first time head coach looked focused as his team entered camp Friday and looked like a guy ready to get to work.

Having been in Detroit for a few months now, Patricia knows the city wants a winner and he says he's more than happy to give it to them.

"You just generally get a feeling of the energy that this town has for sports and that's great," said Patricia. "That's really what I take to heart."

It was that heart that was on display the moment he took the field Friday. If the Lions learned anything from their first day back at work, it was that their coach cared a lot.

"That's his job," said defensive back Quandre Diggs. "He's the head coach so it's his job to get everyone going. He keeps things loose and fun also."

As is the case whenever a team kicks off a new season, there's always a sense of optimism of what could be. But before the team can talk about any specific goals, Patrica knows they must first concentrate of getting better

"Certainly right now, where are, we should be better in a week, then hopefully a month," said Patricia. "Then as we look at September and then October, our whole goal is to improve as the season goes,"

That season will be here before we know it. The team opens up preseason play exactly two weeks from Friday at Oakland.

