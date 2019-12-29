Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones said "the Lord called home a piece of my family's heart" when his 6-month-old son, Marlo, passed away on Friday.

Jones posted the news on his Instagram.

"Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you," said Jones.

Jones and his wife, Jazmyn, have four other children. He has played for the Lions since 2016.

The Detroit Lions issued a statement about the loss, saying they fully support the Jones family during this difficult time.

"Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support," the statement read.

Jones also grieved over the joy Marlo brought to their family every day with his smile and his energy.

"We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too)," he said. "We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday."

The Lions have asked that everyone respect the Jones family's privacy during this time.

