DETROIT — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia showed up for work a day after his free-falling team lost again in front of an apathetic home crowd.

Patricia says he will keep doing his job until told otherwise. That decision will be made by team owner Martha Firestone Ford. She was seen talking to her embattled coach before Tampa Bay beat Detroit 38-17 on Sunday.

Patricia is 9-20-1 as an NFL head coach.

Patricia refuses to say if he has been told whether he'll be back to lead the team for a third season.

The Lions have lost seven in a row.

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

AP

