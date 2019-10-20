Matthew Stafford is the fastest quarterback to reach 40,000 yards passing after surpassing the milestone in the first quarter of Detroit's game against Minnesota.

Stafford made it to 40,000 in his 147th game. The previous record was held by Matt Ryan, who reached the mark in 151 games.

The Lions led 14-7 after one quarter.

