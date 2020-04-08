Lions' Matthew Stafford removed from COVID list

The Detroit Lions quarterback received a false positive test.

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions removed quarterback Matthew Stafford from the COVID-IR list and said he received a false positive test result.

The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford was listed on it Saturday, but the team said Tuesday his testing sequence for the pre-entry period was: negative, negative, false positive - then the next three tests were all negative.

“To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive,” the team said in a statement. “Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative.”

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/3C9jVHGbQV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2020