Saints score 5 straight TDs in 35-29 win over Lions

The Lions led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff at fan-free Ford Field. New Orleans responded by scoring 35 straight points.

DETROIT — Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter and the short-handed New Orleans Saints overcame a 14-point deficit and beat the Detroit Lions 35-29 Sunday.

New Orleans started the game without six injured starters after a short night of rest.

The Saints had a player test falsely positive for the coronavirus Saturday, leading to another round of tests for players and staff overnight in the Motor City.

The Lions led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff at fan-free Ford Field. New Orleans responded by scoring 35 straight points.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.