x
Lions

Saints score 5 straight TDs in 35-29 win over Lions

The Lions led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff at fan-free Ford Field. New Orleans responded by scoring 35 straight points.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford prepares to hand off during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT — Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter and the short-handed New Orleans Saints overcame a 14-point deficit and beat the Detroit Lions 35-29 Sunday.

New Orleans started the game without six injured starters after a short night of rest.

The Saints had a player test falsely positive for the coronavirus Saturday, leading to another round of tests for players and staff overnight in the Motor City.

