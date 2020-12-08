His status was momentarily uncertain recently when he was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Aug. 1. He was eventually removed after a false positive.

DETROIT — Matthew Stafford says he didn't give much thought to opting out of this coming season, but the Detroit quarterback has been through a lot these past couple of years.

His wife had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor. Then Stafford went through football-related injuries that halted his 2019 season.

His status was momentarily uncertain again recently when he was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Aug. 1. The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person.

He was removed three days later, with the Lions saying it was a false positive.

“To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive,” the team said in a statement. “Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative.”

Stafford says that recent episode was a bit scary, but it was quickly resolved. The 32-year-old quarterback was one of the most high-profile players to be added to the list.