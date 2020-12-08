x
lions

Stafford says he didn't give much thought to opting out

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches from the sidelines during warmups before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. Since the start of last year, Matthew Stafford has had to deal with a health scare involving his wife, his own injury problems -- and more recently, a coronavirus test that the team later described as a false positive. It's been a difficult period for the Detroit star. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

DETROIT — Matthew Stafford says he didn't give much thought to opting out of this coming season, but the Detroit quarterback has been through a lot these past couple of years. 

His wife had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor. Then Stafford went through football-related injuries that halted his 2019 season. 

His status was momentarily uncertain again recently when he was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Aug. 1. The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. 

He was removed three days later, with the Lions saying it was a false positive. 

“To be clear, Matthew does NOT have COVID-19 and never has had COVID-19 and the test in question was a False-Positive,” the team said in a statement. “Also, all of Matthew’s family have been tested and everyone is negative.”

Stafford says that recent episode was a bit scary, but it was quickly resolved. The 32-year-old quarterback was one of the most high-profile players to be added to the list. 

Stafford is entering his 12th season with Detroit after being drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009.

