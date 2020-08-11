x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Lions

Cook, Vikings top Lions 34-20; Stafford in concussion protocol

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs from Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS — Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance as the Vikings picked up their first home win this season.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack.

He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter. 

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.